Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Michael Thomas present at Saints OTA

By Garland Gillen
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Wide receiver Michael Thomas attended the Saints OTA on Tuesday. Thomas worked off to the side with all of the Black and Gold QB’s, but didn’t participate in practice.

Thomas spent a lot of time with new Saints quarterback Derek Carr. Thomas is nursing a toe injury. He missed 14 games last season.

Michael Thomas returns to practice, speaks after
Michael Thomas returns to practice, speaks after

After the practice, Saints head coach Dennis Allen gave a timeline update on Thomas.

“Our focus is getting him ready for training camp,” said Allen.

SAINTS HEADLINES

Saints sign tight end Jesse James & fullback Jake Bargas

Saints playing the role of favorites in a majority of their 2023 games

Saints become first NFL team to gain marketing rights in France

Next big question for Thomas, will he be fully participating in the training camp practices.

“That’s hope and our expectation. We’re excited about it. Mike is an important piece of our offense. When he’s playing at the level that he’s capable of playing at, we’re a much better offense,” said Allen.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed

Latest News

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2)
Saints wrap up 4th day of OTAs, Winston transitioning to backup role
Saints wrap up 4th day of OTAs, Winston transitioning to backup role
Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4)
Saints start OTAs with QB Derek Carr learning new system
Saints start OTAs with QB Derek Carr learning new system