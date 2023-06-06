Man arrested in connection with death of 6-month-old son, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department announced the arrest of a man on Tuesday, June 6, in connection with the death of his six-month-old son.

According to BRPD, Luciano Livious Sr., 25, is charged with second-degree murder and cruelty to a juvenile.

The infant was taken to a hospital for an injury on Saturday, June 3, police said. They added the child died from what appeared to be non-accidental trauma on Monday, June 5.

Police said an autopsy was performed, and the death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives said they believe the child died from shaken baby syndrome.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.