Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man arrested in connection with death of 6-month-old son, police say

Luciano Livious Sr.
Luciano Livious Sr.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department announced the arrest of a man on Tuesday, June 6, in connection with the death of his six-month-old son.

According to BRPD, Luciano Livious Sr., 25, is charged with second-degree murder and cruelty to a juvenile.

The infant was taken to a hospital for an injury on Saturday, June 3, police said. They added the child died from what appeared to be non-accidental trauma on Monday, June 5.

Police said an autopsy was performed, and the death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives said they believe the child died from shaken baby syndrome.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed

Latest News

BRPD investigating video of young child smoking weed in vehicle; 1 arrested
Is your home energy efficient ready for the summer?
Beating death victim identified as father of officer killed in 2016 ambush
Police Lights
Beating death victim identified as father of officer killed in 2016 ambush