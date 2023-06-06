Man arrested in connection with death of 6-month-old son, police say
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department announced the arrest of a man on Tuesday, June 6, in connection with the death of his six-month-old son.
According to BRPD, Luciano Livious Sr., 25, is charged with second-degree murder and cruelty to a juvenile.
The infant was taken to a hospital for an injury on Saturday, June 3, police said. They added the child died from what appeared to be non-accidental trauma on Monday, June 5.
Police said an autopsy was performed, and the death was ruled a homicide.
Detectives said they believe the child died from shaken baby syndrome.
The investigation is ongoing.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.