Is your home energy efficient ready for the summer?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The heat has arrived, and that means the potential to run up your power bill to stay cool if you don’t take the right steps.

The Louisiana Housing Corporation is working to stop summer bill surprise increases and teach you how to improve your homes’ energy efficiency.

Although they already offer bill assistance to low-income houses, the power bill assistance program offers a more long-term fix.

Joshua Hollins, executive director for the Louisiana Housing Corporation, said the program provides crisis benefits and sometimes offers emergency supplement benefits.

The program is free for households with limited income.

The federally funded program has been in place for several years now, but with COVID dollars still coming in, the outreach efforts can expand.

“Typically, Louisiana receives $45 million a year. This year with COVID benefits, we are getting $85 million, and we will use all of it. The demand is here,” Hollins explained.

The weatherization experts will do an audit of your home to learn which energy efficiency fixes your home needs.

“There is a direct correlation between utility bills and energy-sufficient homes,” Hollins added.

Once the audit is complete, contractors will return. They will install insulation, place liners around doors, seal windows, and even replace some refrigerators.

The goal is to do the best work at the most efficient cost.

Entergy and Demco are also offering assistance to help people with power bills.

