Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Invasive ‘Northern Snakehead’ fish found in Louisiana

LDWF has verified that two Northern Snakehead fish and a ball of fry were spotted in a video...
LDWF has verified that two Northern Snakehead fish and a ball of fry were spotted in a video that was reportedly taken in Old River in Minorica, a rural community in Concordia Parish.(LDWF)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Northern Snakeheads, a non-native species of fish native to Asia, have been spotted in Louisiana’s Old River in Minorica, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).

The presence of two adult Northern Snakeheads and a cluster of fry was reportedly captured on video.

These highly predatory fish pose a threat to native species as they can outcompete and prey upon them. While LDWF says it will closely monitor the situation, it does not anticipate major impacts on native fish populations, as snakeheads reproduce at a slower rate compared to other invasive species.

In the event of catching a Northern Snakehead, anglers are advised not to release it back into the water. Instead, they should take a side view photo, kill the fish, double bag it, freeze it, and contact LDWF’s Aquatic Invasive Species Hotline for further instructions at (225) 765-3977 or AquaticInvasives@wlf.la.gov.

Officials say Northern Snakeheads are edible, and consuming them is legal and safe.

LDWF has verified that two Northern Snakehead fish and a ball of fry were spotted in a video that was reportedly taken...

Posted by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on Tuesday, June 6, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed

Latest News

The NOPD is seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and a vehicle...
WANTED: Man accused of shooting another inside Bourbon Street bar
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, June 6
Decreasing rain, increasing heat into the weekend
Vonzell Batiste
Suspect sought after allegedly robbing, beating elderly man
Michael Thomas spotted at Saints practice
Michael Thomas spotted at Saints practice
The Baton Rouge Police Department has made an arrest after a video surfaced showing a...
BRPD investigating video of young child smoking weed in vehicle; 1 arrested