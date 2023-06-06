Facebook
Intersection of Plank Road and Main Street in Zachary to close for paving

FILE PHOTO: Road Closed
FILE PHOTO: Road Closed(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department announced a road closure in the city that could impact your weekend plans.

Police said the intersection of Main Street and Plank Road will be fully closed in all directions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.

La. DOTD will be performing road construction paving, according to officials. No traffic will be allowed to move through the intersection.

Suggested detours include:

  • Plank Road to Lower Zachary
  • Tucker Road to Port Hudson-Pride Road
  • Dyer Rd. to Blackwater Road
  • W.J. Wicker to Port Hudson-Pride Road

Police want to remind drivers that the Port Hudson-Pride Road (Redwood Creek) Bridge remains closed for repairs.

