Intersection of Plank Road and Main Street in Zachary to close for paving

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department announced a road closure in the city that could impact your weekend plans.

Police said the intersection of Main Street and Plank Road will be fully closed in all directions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.

La. DOTD will be performing road construction paving, according to officials. No traffic will be allowed to move through the intersection.

Suggested detours include:

Plank Road to Lower Zachary

Tucker Road to Port Hudson-Pride Road

Dyer Rd. to Blackwater Road

W.J. Wicker to Port Hudson-Pride Road

Police want to remind drivers that the Port Hudson-Pride Road (Redwood Creek) Bridge remains closed for repairs.

