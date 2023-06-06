Intersection of Plank Road and Main Street in Zachary to close for paving
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department announced a road closure in the city that could impact your weekend plans.
Police said the intersection of Main Street and Plank Road will be fully closed in all directions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.
La. DOTD will be performing road construction paving, according to officials. No traffic will be allowed to move through the intersection.
Suggested detours include:
- Plank Road to Lower Zachary
- Tucker Road to Port Hudson-Pride Road
- Dyer Rd. to Blackwater Road
- W.J. Wicker to Port Hudson-Pride Road
Police want to remind drivers that the Port Hudson-Pride Road (Redwood Creek) Bridge remains closed for repairs.
