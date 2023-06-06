Gingerbread-Pear Loaf Cake

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Did you know there is a day dedicated to gingerbread in the month of June? While the gingerbread house was made famous by the Brothers Grimm, and gingerbread men are often seen in fairy tales, this ancient spice will also create a yummy loaf cake when combined with fresh fruits such as pear. Try it at your next gathering, and your family and friends will be pleasantly surprised and surely impressed.

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 8–10 Servings

Ingredients:

2 tbsps minced crystallized ginger, divided

1 large pear, peeled and diced

1½ cups all-purpose flour

2 tsps baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

1½ cups sugar, divided

1 (4-ounce) stick unsalted butter, softened

1¼ cups buttermilk

2 large eggs

2 tsps pure vanilla extract

Method:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease a 9″ x 4½” loaf pan then set aside. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk together 1 cup sugar and butter until creamy. Add buttermilk, eggs and vanilla into mixture and whisk until incorporated. Using a wooden spoon, mix wet ingredients into dry ingredients then fold in pear and 1 tablespoon crystallized ginger. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan. Sprinkle evenly with remaining sugar and crystallized ginger. Bake in center of oven for 1 hour or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. NOTE: During the last 15 minutes of baking, you may wish to loosely cover the top with foil to prevent overbrowning. Transfer the cake to a wire rack and let cool completely in the pan. Invert the cake onto a plate and invert again. Slice the cake and serve.

