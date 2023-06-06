Facebook
Deputies need help identifying thieves who allegedly stole from Ulta in Juban Crossing

Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a recent heist at the...
Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a recent heist at the Ulta Beauty in Juban Crossing in Denham Springs.(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a recent heist at the Ulta Beauty in Juban Crossing in Denham Springs.

Officials said four unidentified females targeted the Ulta store and allegedly stole $3,000 worth of fragrances.

Deputies are asking the public for help identifying and locating the females in the picture provided.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

Livingston Parish, can you help?

Deputies need help identifying thieves who allegedly stole fragrances from Ulta in Juban...
Deputies need help identifying thieves who allegedly stole fragrances from Ulta in Juban Crossing.(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

