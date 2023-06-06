Facebook
Deputies investigating early morning drive-by shooting in Ponchatoula, Tangipahoa sheriff’s office says

A gun and police tape.
A gun and police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PONCHAOUTLA, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred at a residence outside of Ponchatoula early Tuesday (June 6) morning.

Chief Jimmy Travis said that residents on East Rateau Road reported that numerous shots had been fired at their home around 2:30 a.m. when deputies responded to a 911 call.

The residents were unable to provide a description of possible suspects.

Anyone with information that could lead to a possible arrest is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

