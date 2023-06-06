Facebook
Decreasing rain, increasing heat into the weekend

Jared Silverman provides the 5 a.m. weather update on Tuesday, June 6.
By Jeff Morrow
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A slow fall in rain chances will be taking place as we move through the rest of this week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, June 6
Rain chances will be highest today at 50%. A few of the strongest storms today could contain frequent lightning, hail, and heavy downpours.

Sct’d showers and t-storms will be possible Wednesday through Saturday before dropping into the isolated and spotty categories Sunday and Monday of next week.

As rain chances fall, afternoon highs will be on the rise. Long range weather models suggest the possibility of upper 90°s by the middle of next week as the area dries out under the control of high pressure. For now, the First Alert 10-Day forecast keeps mid 90°s, but that certainly could change.

Tropics locally remain quiet. We have a broad low pressure system in the NE Atlantic that has been given a very low chance of becoming a sub-tropical storm in the next day or so. This system will be moving into a more hostile environment in the coming days.

