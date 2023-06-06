Facebook
Crash traps 1 person in vehicle; victim pulled to safety by first responders

Crash on Inniswylde Drive
Crash on Inniswylde Drive(St. George Fire Department)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - First responders rescued a crash victim after that person became trapped on the morning of Tuesday, June 6.

According to the St. George Fire Department, the crash happened on Inniswylde Drive in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Firefighters responded to the scene of the crash and cut the windshield before removing it to rescue the victim.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is stable, firefighters said.

Click here to report a typo.

