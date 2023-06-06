Crash traps 1 person in vehicle; victim pulled to safety by first responders

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - First responders rescued a crash victim after that person became trapped on the morning of Tuesday, June 6.

According to the St. George Fire Department, the crash happened on Inniswylde Drive in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Firefighters responded to the scene of the crash and cut the windshield before removing it to rescue the victim.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is stable, firefighters said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.