BRPD investigating video of young child smoking in vehicle; 1 arrested

By Scottie Hunter
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has made an arrest after a video surfaced showing a 5-year-old boy smoking while riding in a vehicle with an adult male.

Police say they believe the child was smoking marijuana.

John Hall, 48, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Police say the suspect used to date one of the boy’s relatives.

Baton Rouge Police Spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely says the department became aware of the video about two weeks ago and launched an investigation at that time.

The video was sent to police by a concerned citizen, McKneely said.

In the video posted here, WAFB has blurred the child’s face to protect his identity.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a video that shows a young boy smoking while riding in a vehicle with an adult male.

