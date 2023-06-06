APSO to host online auction

ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced it will host a public online auction Tuesday, June 6.

According to the sheriff’s office, the auction will be for some of its fleet vehicles as well as other vehicles that have been repossessed.

Click here to view payment information, vehicles available, vehicle conditions, and place a bid.

For more information call 337-246-0506.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.