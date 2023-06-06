Facebook
APSO to host online auction

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced it will host a public online auction Tuesday,...
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced it will host a public online auction Tuesday, June 6.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced it will host a public online auction Tuesday, June 6.

According to the sheriff’s office, the auction will be for some of its fleet vehicles as well as other vehicles that have been repossessed.

Click here to view payment information, vehicles available, vehicle conditions, and place a bid.

For more information call 337-246-0506.

