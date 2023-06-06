Afternoon storms again

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today will be similar to yesterday with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and a 50% chance of showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, June 6 (WAFB)

Highs today will be less hot than the rest of the week, just barely touching up to 90 degrees.

No severe weather is expected, but rain may be heavy at times, especially late in the day. Rain chances will linger into the early part of this evening, then drying overnight, lows in the upper 60s.

As for the tropics, there is an area of storms with a minimal 10% chance of tropical development.

The next few days, we’ll have decreasing chances of rain, and that means hotter highs, back to the mid-90s into the weekend and next week.

