Where to get free meals for kids, teens this summer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Library announced kids and teenagers can eat free meals at nine library locations during the summer months.

The meals are provided by the East Baton Rouge Parish School System’s Child Nutrition Program.

Kids and teens will be available to eat, free of charge, until Friday, July 28.

Take a look at the meal schedule below:

Kids and teens can eat free summer meals at nine East Baton Rouge Parish Library locations. (East Baton Rouge Parish Library)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.