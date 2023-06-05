Facebook
Summer Feeding Program to serve meals for children across the Capital Region

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The classrooms are empty but locations in the Capital Region will be filled with food in order to feed children during the summer months. The Child Nutrition Program of the Diocese of Baton Rouge will be providing free meals in June.

Families will find meal boxes from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. There will be 7 breakfasts, 7 lunches, and 1 gallon of milk provided at each of the sites at the scheduled date and time. It will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis for children age 18 and younger. About 1,500 meal boxes and 1,500 gallons of milk will be given out.

Drive-thru meal service will be provided at all sites. You can also walk up.

If the child is not present and/or additional meal boxes are needed, the parent/guardian must complete a “Parent Pickup Form” available at each site.

You can find the complete list of locations below:

MONDAYTUESDAYTHURSDAY
June 5, 12, 19, 26June 6, 13, 20, 27June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29
Immaculate Heart of Mary
11140 LA 77
Maringouin, LA 70757		St. Anne
411 St. Joseph Street
Napoleonville, LA 70390		St. Jules
7165 LA-1
Belle Rose, LA 70341
Our Lady of Prompt Succor
32615 Bowie Street
White Castle, LA 70788		St. Catherine of Siena
421 St. Patrick Street
Donaldsonville, LA 70346		St. Jules
7165 LA-1
Belle Rose, LA 70341

For more information, call 225- 387-6421 or visit www.cnpbr.org.

