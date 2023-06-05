Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

State police cancel Silver Alert for missing St. Tammany man

Flattmann is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6′0″ tall and...
Flattmann is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6′0″ tall and weighs approximately 170 lbs. Family members confirm that he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.(Louisiana State Police)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: The Silver alert has been cancelled. Mr. Flattmann has been located and is safe. Please direct all inquiries to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

COVINGTON, La (WVUE) - The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office for 76-year-old Alan Flattmann. He was last seen by family on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at approximately 9:00 p.m. He drove away from his residence located at Heather Hollow Dr. in Covington LA. He is believed to be traveling in a Silver Toyota Sienna bearing Louisiana license plate SQH 744.

Flattmann is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6′0″ tall and weighs approximately 170 lbs. Family members confirm that he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Mr. Flattmann should immediately contact the St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office at 985-898-2338 or call 911. All inquiries concerning this matter should be directed to the St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, June 5
Dodging afternoon, evening raindrops to start the work week
A private candlelight vigil was held Sunday night, June 4, for fallen Denham Springs Police...
Dozens show up to candlelight vigil for fallen Denham Springs Police corporal
Coroner identifies 3-year-old killed after UTV accident in Port Allen
Funeral arrangements pending for Corporal Shawn Kelly