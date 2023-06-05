SMART LIVING: Life after college

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Nearly two million people will graduate from college in 2023, and making the change to post-college life can be difficult.

Pressures to get a job, pay off debts, and find a place to live can take their toll.

There are some strategies though that can make the transition a little smoother.

First, adjust your expectations. Research shows it takes an average of three to six months for college students to find a job after graduation. One survey found 73 percent of graduates took a job that didn’t fit their career goals. Use your first job as a chance to build experience, network, and learn new skills.

Finding a mentor can also ease the transition from college to the corporate world. Mentors can help you navigate your field and develop skills. Consider asking a professor, a former boss, or even a family friend to be your mentor.

Also, create a budget. Start by gathering all your monthly expenses and determine which are fixed, like rent, and which are variable, like groceries. Categorize each expense. If you’re spending more than you earn, look for ways to adjust.

Keeping a journal about your career goals can also help you figure out your next steps. Experts recommend taking a little time each day to write down your honest thoughts and goals.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.