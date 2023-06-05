Officials encourage ATV and off-road vehicle safety during summer months

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Safety is being encouraged for folks who enjoy riding around on their ATVs and UTVs, commonly known as side-by-side vehicles, during the summer months.

Experts said the vehicles can quickly become dangerous.

”ATVs are not a babysitter,” said Jun Villegas with the ATV Safety Institute. “When the kids are using ATVs, they need to be supervised by an adult.”

According to Consumer Product Safety Commission’s latest report, from 2016 through 2018, there were over 2,000 deaths in the United States associated with recreational off-road vehicles.

ATVs accounted for nearly three-quarters of the deaths.

Nearly 300 deaths were among children under the age of 16.

“Roadway rules apply off roadways,” explained Landon Groger with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. “Buckle up. Drive safe. No alcohol or drugs.”

In the state of Louisiana, it’s against the law to operate an ATV on any public roadway.

“Avoid roads at all costs. Make sure you ride on trials or fields, but make sure you have permission,” added Villegas.

While it’s pretty common for kids to drive ATVs in Louisiana, it’s important to remember that manufacturers recommend that no one under 16 ever operates an adult-sized unit.

Make sure helmets are being worn at all times and that you are operating the vehicle at a speed you can control.

“Helmets are the single most important protector. However, it will only protect you at a speed of 30 mph,” said Dr. Brannon Perriloux with the Ochsner Medical Center.

