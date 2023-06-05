Good storm chances continue today, a few could be strong

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Little change is expected in our weather today, with a 60% chance of showers and t-storms in the forecast.

Much like we saw over the weekend, isolated strong storms will be possible, with hail and damaging winds being the main concerns. High temperatures may still reach the low 90s in neighborhoods where rains hold off long enough.

Baseball at The Box

If you’re headed to the LSU campus for the baseball regional final, it’s another day where unfortunately weather could come into play. Make sure you have our free First Alert Weather App handy to track any storms that may develop.

Rest of This Week

Scattered, mainly afternoon t-storms will continue to impact the area through the week, although rain chances should slowly trend a little bit lower. High temperatures will largely be dependent on storm development in any given neighborhood on any given day, but suffice to say that typical June heat will be in place, with highs near or a little above 90 degrees.

By the time we get to the weekend, somewhat drier air filtering in from the north should result in lower rain chances and somewhat hotter temperatures. We could see some mid 90s return by the weekend, with the extended outlook suggesting that mid 90s may become more common into next week.

