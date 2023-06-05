Facebook
Four McKinley High graduates reconnect at nursing home

Vera, Frankie, Estells, and Genevie (left to right)
Vera, Frankie, Estells, and Genevie (left to right)(Lisa Gardner)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four McKinley High School graduates, who had not seen each other since graduation, recently reconnected at Old Jefferson Community Care Center in Baton Rouge.

Vera, 101; Frankie, 95; Estells, 97; and Genevie, 95; graduated from the high school in the 1940′s. Mostly classes of 1944 and 1945, according to officials at the center.

Frankie asked another resident, “Vera, is that you?” It was.

And then they found the other two classmates.

The staff at Old Jefferson Community Care Center said the women are so delighted to have found each other.

