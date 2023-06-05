Dozens show up to candlelight vigil for fallen Denham Springs Police corporal

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A private candlelight vigil was held Sunday night, June 4, for fallen Denham Springs Police Corporal Shawn Kelly.

Dozens of law enforcement officers and members of Cpl. Kelly’s family showed up to the vigil, which took place at the pavilion near the police department.

Cpl. Kelly died at the hospital on Friday, June 2, after fighting for his life for more than three weeks. He was shot by a suspect in a popular shopping center in Denham Springs on May 11.

Officials said details surrounding Cpl. Kelly’s funeral arrangements and procession are still being finalized at this time.

