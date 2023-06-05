Facebook
Coroner identifies 3-year-old killed after UTV accident in Port Allen

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - A three-year-old girl is dead after a UTV accident in Port Allen.

The West Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office identified Loyalty McCray, 3, from Fort Worth, Texas, as the victim.

West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s spokesman Sergeant Landon Groger says the incident happened off of Highway 190 late Friday evening, June 2.

Several juveniles were reportedly riding on a side-by-side utility vehicle when it overturned, investigators said.

West Baton Rouge Parish Chief Deputy Coroner Yancy Guerin said the child was pronounced dead at a Baton Rouge hospital.

