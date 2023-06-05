CONSUMER REPORTS: What to buy in June 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - June is here! Whether it’s a gift for Dad, a recent “Grad,” or just something nice for yourself, Consumer Reports found money-saving deals on top-tested products -- helping you kickstart your summer just right.

With Father’s Day and graduation season almost here, June is a great month to save big on the items that’ll help you celebrate the ones you love.

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top-tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when they go on deep discount. Here are the top products to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

“In the beginning of June, you might still see ongoing Memorial Day sales on things like dishwashers, blenders, and mattresses, and with Father’s Day coming up on June 18th, start looking for discounts on things like tech items and power tools,” said Samantha Gordon with Consumer Reports.

If Dad is a DIY-er, get him something he can use for jobs big and small.

This drill from Dewalt is as low as $105.70 at Amazon. CR says this cordless drill is very powerful and capable of driving even the largest screws.

And for new dads who still want to work out -- what about a jogging stroller?

The Thule Urban Glide 2 is as low as $549.95 at Nordstrom and Pottery Barn Kids. CR says this jogging stroller is easily maneuverable and features a hand brake for better control when jogging.

Need a gift for a recent graduate who likes to geek out on tech? Why not get them a new smartwatch?

This Apple Watch SE is as low as $149 at Walmart. CR says this first-generation Apple Watch did great in its tests and that if you’re ok with foregoing the latest and greatest features on newer models, you can enjoy these big savings.

And finally, an item that will satisfy all inside the kitchen.

The Vitamix One is as low as $149.95 at Wayfair. CR says this blender aced its tests in making smoothies and frozen desserts.

Something cool to jump into summer!

Looking for something else on sale this month? CR says insect repellants, pressure washers, smart speakers, string trimmers and sunscreens are items that typically go on deep discount in June.

