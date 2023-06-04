Facebook
Young creatives take their concerns of gun violence to the stage

Young people used creative arts to take a stand against gun violence urging the community to hear *their* voices.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The youth in Baton Rouge are using creative arts to stand against gun violence in the community.

The young creatives presented a program called Hear our voices: The Youth Speak.

“Sometimes that message resonates, and today, the message resonated through the arts,” said Ava Brewster Turner, the director of Upstage Theatre in Baton Rouge.

Each student portrayed their emotions through poetry, music, and dance. Turner hopes young people sharing their stories of frustration, anxiety, and heartbreak will make a difference.

“Guns are not toys, guns will kill, guns take lives, and through poems and skits that we presented, hopefully, that message resonated with them and will take them on through adulthood,” Turner said.

Organizers say the goal is to ensure that all the youth and everyone who attended the event understands the importance of gun safety.

