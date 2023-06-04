Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

WAFB recognized at State Capitol for 70th anniversary

WAFB recognized at State Capitol for 70th anniversary
WAFB recognized at State Capitol for 70th anniversary(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB Channel 9 was recognized at the Louisiana State Capitol Sunday afternoon for our 70th anniversary.

State Senator Regina Barrow introduced a resolution inside the Senate Chamber, to acknowledge our 70 years in broadcasting.

WAFB recognized at State Capitol for 70th anniversary
WAFB recognized at State Capitol for 70th anniversary(WAFB)

WAFB legends George Sells and Diane Deaton also made an appearance.

WAFB was the first television station in Baton Rouge and first signed on the air, back on April 19, 1953, by broadcasting a parade.

To learn more about our station’s 70th anniversary click here

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed

Latest News

Cameron Robbins
Memorial service planned for U-High graduate who went overboard in Bahamas
Memorial service held for U-High graduate who went overboard in Bahamas
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Rain chances stay elevated into new work week
BRPD drug bust
BRPD: 7 arrested, including 4 juveniles after drug bust