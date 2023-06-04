WAFB recognized at State Capitol for 70th anniversary

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB Channel 9 was recognized at the Louisiana State Capitol Sunday afternoon for our 70th anniversary.

State Senator Regina Barrow introduced a resolution inside the Senate Chamber, to acknowledge our 70 years in broadcasting.

WAFB legends George Sells and Diane Deaton also made an appearance.

WAFB was the first television station in Baton Rouge and first signed on the air, back on April 19, 1953, by broadcasting a parade.

