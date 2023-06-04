Red Stick Mom blog offers tips to keep kids busy during summer months

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Now that summer has arrived, the people behind the Red Stick Mom blog are sharing a few suggestions to keep kids happy and busy.

Splash pads, water parks, public parks, libraries, and museums are just a few of the options available to parents.

There are free BREC splash pads at City-Brooks Community Park, Forest Community Park, Greenwood Community Park, Highland Road Community Park, Jackson Community Park, North Sherwood Forest Community Park, and Zachary Community Park. The splash pads will run through Sunday, Oct. 15.

Blue Bayou Water Park has more than 20 water attractions. The water park is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Tuesday, Aug. 8. After Tuesday, Aug. 8, Blue Bayou will open on Saturdays and Sundays only through Labor Day.

There are also great opportunities to enjoy the outdoors at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo and at other public parks. BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day. There is an admissions fee of $5.75 for children ages two to 12, $8.75 for teens and adults, and $7.75 for seniors ages 65 and older. The admissions fee will also be taxed.

Public libraries in Ascension Parish are hosting a 2023 Summer Reading Program. Participants can earn rewards for signing up and reading throughout the summer.

The Knock Knock Children’s Museum, the Louisiana Art and Science Museum, and the USS KIDD offer other educational activities for young people during the summer months.

For more suggestions to keep kids busy during summer, visit the Red Stick Mom blog.

