Man injured in shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one male injured on the morning of Sunday, June 4.

According to BRPD, the shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. on Mulberry Street in Baton Rouge.

Details about the condition of the victim were not released.

Police said detectives are in the early stages of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

