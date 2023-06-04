Facebook
Man injured in shooting in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one male injured on the morning of Sunday, June 4.

According to BRPD, the shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. on Mulberry Street in Baton Rouge.

Details about the condition of the victim were not released.

Police said detectives are in the early stages of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

