Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU baseball game against Oregon State postponed until Sunday

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball game vs. Oregon State has been postponed due to inclement weather on Saturday, June 3.

The game has been rescheduled for Sunday, June 4, starting at 2 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed

Latest News

Skenes goes the distance as No. 5 LSU handles business against Tulane
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)
Skenes goes the distance as No. 5 LSU handles business against Tulane
LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3)
LSU’s Last Crews
LSU’s Last Crews