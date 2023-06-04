Less active today and tonight
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our area had a rough evening on Saturday with severe storms and even up to one-inch diameter hail.
We had over an inch of rain in some spots after near-record highs at 96! The LSU baseball game was pushed back to today, and the weather should cooperate.
We’ll get highs up to the mid-90s with a 20% chance of storms late in the day and early evening, but nothing as active as last night.
In the extended forecast, we’ll continue with a typical summertime weather pattern, with the best rain chance Monday, followed by standard 20% chances much of the week.
