Less active today and tonight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our area had a rough evening on Saturday with severe storms and even up to one-inch diameter hail.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, June 4 (WAFB)

We had over an inch of rain in some spots after near-record highs at 96! The LSU baseball game was pushed back to today, and the weather should cooperate.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, June 4 (WAFB)

We’ll get highs up to the mid-90s with a 20% chance of storms late in the day and early evening, but nothing as active as last night.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, June 4 (WAFB)

In the extended forecast, we’ll continue with a typical summertime weather pattern, with the best rain chance Monday, followed by standard 20% chances much of the week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, June 4 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.