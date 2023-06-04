BRPD: 7 arrested, including 3 juveniles after drug bust

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four juveniles and three adults were arrested after responding to a drug bust on Friday, June 2.

Baton Rouge Police Department Street Crimes Detectives said they observed four juvenile suspects, three wearing ski masks, and one being a female in the courtyard with guns in the 1100 block of Rodin Drive.

All four of the juvenile suspects were arrested.

Officials said three adults were also arrested, identifying them as Cortez Hill, Cherrish Raby, and Antoine Parker Jr. They all were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

After the investigation, detectives found the following:

-Glock 22 .40 caliber

-Luger CZ P09 9mm (reported stolen)

-AM-15 Multi Cal (reported stolen)

-Glock 19x 9mm (reported stolen)

-5 baggies of suspected marijuana

-a marijuana blunt

-2 digital scales

-3 boxes of sandwich baggies

-3 magazines

-several loose rounds of ammunition

-one broken switch used to convert a pistol into a fully automatic weapon

-crack cocaine

-D/U Alprazolam

-$435.00 in US currency

