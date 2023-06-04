Facebook
Baton Rouge General hosting event to celebrate cancer survivors

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge General Hospital is hosting an event on Sunday, June 4, to celebrate cancer survivors in the Baton Rouge area.

The celebration will take place at the Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet campus from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

A cancer survivor includes anyone living with a history of cancer. A patient can be in any stage of their disease.

“With better early detection methods and continued advancements in treatments, more people than ever are surviving cancer and thriving after treatment,” said Dr. Everett Bonner, a surgical breast oncologist at Baton Rouge General. “This event is a chance to celebrate life by recognizing cancer survivors but also raise awareness of the ongoing challenges cancer survivors face, including both physical and emotional.”

More than 4,000 people are diagnosed with cancer in the Baton Rouge area every year. In the year 2022 alone, the Baton Rouge General Hospital treated nearly 1,700 people with cancer.

Organizers of the cancer survivor celebration said guests will get to enjoy live music, art demonstrations, and more.

