Summertime pattern continues as Arlene falls apart

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tropical Storm Arlene in the Gulf is back down to a depression and will continue to fall apart over the next day or so.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 3 (WAFB)

There is no threat to the US, and nothing else currently forming in the Atlantic basin.

As for our local forecast, it will feature very hot afternoons, with highs in the mid 90s on both Saturday and Sunday with little rain. We’ll have a 20% chance both afternoons, but much of the viewing area will stay dry. Also, check out the Full Strawberry Moon tonight.

As we go into the next work week, we’ll have slightly better chances of wet weather Monday and

Tuesday, at 40% both days. It looks like we’ll be living in the 90s for the foreseeable future.

