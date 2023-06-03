Facebook
Summertime pattern continues as Arlene falls apart

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Saturday, June 3.
By Jared Silverman
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tropical Storm Arlene in the Gulf is back down to a depression and will continue to fall apart over the next day or so.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 3
There is no threat to the US, and nothing else currently forming in the Atlantic basin.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 3
As for our local forecast, it will feature very hot afternoons, with highs in the mid 90s on both Saturday and Sunday with little rain. We’ll have a 20% chance both afternoons, but much of the viewing area will stay dry. Also, check out the Full Strawberry Moon tonight.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 3
As we go into the next work week, we’ll have slightly better chances of wet weather Monday and

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 3
Tuesday, at 40% both days. It looks like we’ll be living in the 90s for the foreseeable future.

