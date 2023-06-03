Facebook
Ponchatoula High freshman wins Congressman Scalise’s art competition

Ponchatoula High freshman JLynne Hamberger's oil pastel painting is titled 'Louisiana Natives.'
By Ken Daley
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - JLynne Hamberger’s oil pastel work “Louisiana Natives” was named Friday (June 2) as winner of the 2023 Congressional Art Competition for Louisiana’s First District, Rep. Steve Scalise’s office announced.

The Ponchatoula High School freshman’s artwork depicts animal and plant species native to Louisiana, including the brown pelican and magnolia flower. The painting will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year, alongside the work of other winning artists from across the country.

“JLynne’s artwork truly captures the beauty of Louisiana’s natural landscape and wildlife,” House Majority Leader Scalise (R-Metairie) said in a statement. “The artwork creatively uses the state outline to frame our natural resources and I am proud it will soon be on display for the thousands of Capitol visitors from Louisiana and across the nation to view.”

A post by Ponchatoula High School said Hamberger “will travel to Washington D.C. to view her piece on exhibition in the Cannon Tunnel of the US Capitol building.”

