Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Grand Isle State Park reopens for first time since Hurricane Ida

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLE, La. (WVUE) - The Grand Isle State park reopened Thursday (June 1), for the first time since closing for Hurricane Ida, officials said.

“This is a big step in our recovery and just in time for locals and visitors to enjoy for the summer,” Grand Isle mayor David Camardelle said in a statement. “The state park plays a major role in our local economy as an RV park and campground for those visiting the state park and island. We are thrilled to have it back.”

Officials said that RV and tent campsites at the park were now open, but camping on the beach remains closed. The fishing pier also remains closed, as it is still undergoing repairs of damage wrought by the Category 4 storm on Aug. 29, 2021.

Campsite reservations can be made here. To get more information about the park, call (225) 342-8111 or email the park at grandisle@crt.la.gov.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed