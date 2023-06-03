Free car seat safety check event scheduled for Saturday in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police will host a free car seat safety check event on Saturday, June 3.

The event is scheduled to take place between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library on Goodwood Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

Organizers said the car seat safety checks will be conducted at no cost. There are also no appointments required.

The child safety seat inspections will be conducted by nationally certified child passenger safety seat technicians.

According to organizers, support for the car seat safety event is being provided by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and the University Medical Center out of New Orleans.

If members of the public are unable to attend the event, appointments can be made with Louisiana State Police Troop A to inspect a car seat at another time. The public should call the number (225) 754-8524 to make an appointment.

