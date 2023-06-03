Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Deadly crash under investigation in Ascension Parish

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened Friday night, June 2.

According to APSO, the crash happened on Loosemoore Road.

The name of the victim is being withheld until family members can be notified.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed

Latest News

Ponchatoula High freshman JLynne Hamberger's oil pastel painting is titled 'Louisiana Natives.'
Ponchatoula High freshman wins Congressman Scalise’s art competition
Grand Isle State Park had been closed for 22 months after Hurricane Ida struck on Aug. 29, 2021.
Grand Isle State Park reopens for first time since Hurricane Ida
3-year-old dead after UTV accident in Port Allen
President Joe Biden addresses the nation on the budget deal that lifts the federal debt limit...
Biden set to sign debt ceiling bill that averts prospect of unprecedented federal default