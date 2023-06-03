Deadly crash under investigation in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened Friday night, June 2.

According to APSO, the crash happened on Loosemoore Road.

The name of the victim is being withheld until family members can be notified.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

