Community mourns loss of Denham Springs Cpl. Shawn Kelly; benefit still planned

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A benefit is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 3, as the community mourns the passing of Denham Springs Cpl. Shawn Kelly.

The police officer died on Friday, June 2, from injuries he sustained during a shooting at a popular shopping center back on Thursday, May 11.

The benefit for Cpl. Kelly and his family is set to take place between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. at the Denham Springs Municipal Oaks Pavillion. It’s located at 941 Government Drive.

There will be $10 plate lunches, $5 wristbands for live bands, a dunking tank, a bound house, snowballs, and face painting.

As part of the benefit, there is also a show and shine open car show being planned. According to organizers, there is a $25 dollar donation for entry. The car show will include door prizes and live auctions.

All proceeds from the benefit will be donated to Cpl. Kelly and his family. Click here to learn more about the benefit.

