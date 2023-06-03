Facebook
3-year-old dead after UTV accident in Port Allen

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - A three-year-old girl is dead after a UTV accident in Port Allen.

West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s spokesman Sergeant Landon Groger says the incident happened off of Highway 190 late Friday evening, June 2.

Several juveniles were reportedly riding on a side-by-side utility vehicle when it overturned, investigators said.

West Baton Rouge Parish Chief Deputy Coroner Yancy Guerin said the child was pronounced dead at a Baton Rouge hospital.

The child’s name has not yet been released.

