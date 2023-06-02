Water District receives $6 Million to install automatic water meter system in Livingston Parish

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Ward 2 Water District received $6 Million to install automatic meters across system to monitor water usage more efficiently for 24,300 customers, officials said.

The $6 Million is reportedly a loan from the Louisiana Department of Health’s Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund (DWRLF) Program, in conjunction with a new federal funding program.

“The new system will improve water usage and reduce water losses, as well as improve customer billing,” Ward 2 Water District Manager Barry LeJeune said.

According to officials, Ward 2 Water District is the state’s largest rural water district. It covers much of the unincorporated areas of Denham Springs and Walker, on the west side of Livingston Parish.

The district also stretches north from the St. Helena Parish line to the community of Port Vincent to the south, and from the Amite River to the west to as far as State Highway 63 to the east.

“This investment will allow our system to better serve our customers, creating cost savings and a greater quality water system,” LeJeune added.

Baton Rouge WinWater will begin installing the automatic meters and new meters by July 2023. Contractors anticipate completing the installation over the remainder of the year, officials said.

“Safe drinking water is fundamental to community health, and this program helps communities throughout Louisiana keep their water as safe as possible without placing an undue burden in the form of expensive financing,” LDH Chief Engineer Amanda Ames explained.

