Watch a movie and swim during BREC’s ‘Movie at the Lagoon’

Movie at the Lagoon at BREC's Librerty Lagoon
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are several groups hosting a number of activities this summer to keep your kids busy. This includes a movie night happening at BREC’s Liberty Lagoon Friday, June 2.

You can enjoy time with your kids and watch a movie while swimming at the Lagoon during extended hours. Just grab your towel, an innertube and relax during their movie night.

The series continues after June 2. Here’s the full list of movies:

Movies:

  • June 2 - Jungle Cruise (PG-13)
  • June 16 - Strange World (PG)
  • July 7 - Thor: Love and Thunder (PG-13)
  • July 21 - Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG)

BREC says no outside innertubes are allowed, they will be provided. Spots are first come, first served.

General admission tickets must be purchased on-site with a credit card only.

Same-day park tickets are not applicable for this event. Individual event tickets must be purchased at the facility.

Many organizations are continuing to navigate staffing shortages. Events like these aren’t possible without lifeguards and spark safety concerns as the summer swimming season kicks off.

If you’re interested in applying for a job, click here.

