Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Thousands of cars on La. roads have unfixed recalls

Vehicle recall
Vehicle recall(MGN)
By Deon Guillory
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - 38,000 cars are on Louisiana roads with open recalls that need to be fixed. These aren’t just minor recalls. They are for cars the government labels “do not drive” until it’s fixed or those you have to park outside, away from buildings because of the high risk of fire.

“We have to do something to alert consumers and get them to go get them fixed,” said Patrick Olen, Editor and Chief of Carfax.

The company just released a state-by-state breakdown of unfixed vehicle recalls. Olsen believes recall fatigue may be the reason so many aren’t repaired.

Olsen said, “I think some consumers get the notice and they think it’s a marketing scam or they think it’s some kind of extended warranty pitch and they ignore it.”

The numbers from Carfax show that one out of every five cars on U.S. roads had open safety recalls in 2022. The recalls hit some of the most popular models including Honda, Toyota, BMW, Chevrolet, and Ford.

Olsen added cars are getting more complex each year as more safety features are added and they are lasting longer with the average now up to 12 and a half years, but getting a recalled car fixed could be the difference between life and death.

“If people got that work done, then they would protect their family. They would protect their community and they would protect themselves. They can honestly save lives today,” said Olsen.

You can check to see if your car has an open recall here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed

Latest News

Southern Jaguars
Southern vs. Jackson State to air on ESPN+
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 2
Building heat with just a few storms this weekend
Police Lights
Police identify accused gunman sought after Zachary shooting
Tommie Diamond, 26, of Kentwood
Suspect accused of fatally shooting Tangipahoa rapper commits suicide, sheriff’s office says
Police identify accused gunman sought after Zachary shooting