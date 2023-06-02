SULC hosting free expungement event
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Law Center, in partnership with the Louisiana Workforce Commission, is hosting a free expungement event on Friday, June 2.
East Baton Rouge Parish residents are welcome to attend.
The following items are needed:
- Driver’s license
- Certified copy of minutes
- Certified copy of bill of information
- Background check from Louisiana State Police Headquarters
You can stop by SULC located at 2 Roosevelt Steptoe Drive on Southern’s campus from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to participate.
LWC’s Mobile Workforce Center, which delivers resources and services to individuals throughout the state, will also be on site.
