Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

SULC hosting free expungement event

(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Law Center, in partnership with the Louisiana Workforce Commission, is hosting a free expungement event on Friday, June 2.

East Baton Rouge Parish residents are welcome to attend.

The following items are needed:

  • Driver’s license
  • Certified copy of minutes
  • Certified copy of bill of information
  • Background check from Louisiana State Police Headquarters

You can stop by SULC located at 2 Roosevelt Steptoe Drive on Southern’s campus from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to participate.

LWC’s Mobile Workforce Center, which delivers resources and services to individuals throughout the state, will also be on site.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 2
Building heat with just a few storms this weekend
Doctor
YOUR HEALTH: Quadra catches tiny cancers quickly
Dev Shah, 14, from Largo, Fla., lifts the trophy next to Scripps CEO Adam Symson after he won...
National Spelling Bee champ Dev Shah goes from ‘despondent’ to soaking up the moment
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference after President Joe...
Just days to spare, Senate gives final approval to debt ceiling deal, sending it to Biden