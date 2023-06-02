Southern vs. Jackson State to air on ESPN+

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - College football fans, get ready!

The Southern University Jaguars will face off against Jackson State University Saturday, Sept. 9 inside A.W. Mumford Stadium.

Southern announced the Boombox Classic will be televised on ESPN+. Kick-off is at 6 p.m.

Head Coach Eric Dooley is preparing for his second season leading the Jags.

The LSU Tigers will host Grambling State University inside Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9.

