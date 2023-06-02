Facebook
Southern vs. Jackson State to air on ESPN+

Southern Jaguars
Southern Jaguars(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - College football fans, get ready!

The Southern University Jaguars will face off against Jackson State University Saturday, Sept. 9 inside A.W. Mumford Stadium.

Southern announced the Boombox Classic will be televised on ESPN+. Kick-off is at 6 p.m.

Head Coach Eric Dooley is preparing for his second season leading the Jags.

Southern releases 2023 football schedule

The LSU Tigers will host Grambling State University inside Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9.

