Skenes goes the distance as No. 5 LSU handles business against Tulane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 5 LSU took care of business in the opening game against Tulane in the Baton Rouge Regional on Friday, June 2.

The Tigers collected 11 hits in their 7-2 win over the Green Wave.

Paul Skenes (11-2) pitched his first complete game for the Tigers picking up the win after pitching nine innings, allowing seven hits and two runs, while striking out 12 and walking none.

Dylan Crews led the way offensively for the Tigers going 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI. Josh Pearson was 0-for-2 at the plate but did drive in two runs for the Tigers. Hayden Traviniski also picked up two RBI for the LSU as well.

Gavin Dugas, and Brayden Jobert each picked up RBI in the win.

LSU will play the winner between Sam Houston and Oregon State on Saturday, June 3 at 8 p.m.

