Residents attend SU Law Center expungement event

SU Law Center holds expungement event.
SU Law Center holds expungement event.
By Alece Courville
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hundreds of people gathered at the Southern University Law Center, to learn how to get charges removed from their records.

Marla Dickerson with the SULC explained, “We hear stories from people who come in and they say they have had jobs but were refused promotions or not able to even find housing or employment.”

The event allowed residents to have their criminal records reviewed to determine their eligibility.

Dickerson continued, “We file the motion in the parish where the charge is from. We give about an eight-to-twelve-month period just because of the processes in place.”

For Jazzmin Wade, the opportunity could not have come at a better time.

“It was fast. It wasn’t hard at all,” said Wade.

Seven years ago, she received a misdemeanor and because of the spot on her record, she has been denied employment in the past.

Wade added, “I’m excited to move forward. It won’t be able to hold me back.”

Officials with Louisiana Workforce Commission call it a “barrier-eliminating event.”

Tavares Walker with LWC said, “There are several laws in the books that prohibit questions being asked but this is designed to eliminate things altogether”.”

Although the event is designed to help East Baton Rouge residents, students with the law center get real-life experience.

Dickerson explained, “They operate as student attorneys. They step into that role.”

Although she was on campus today, Wade will return to campus Monday, this time as a student.

She says the free event spared her over $500 and worries about what to expect next.

Wade explained, “Just going to the courthouse causes anxiety. Then, there is the money. Coming here, in a relaxed environment, eliminates the worry.”

