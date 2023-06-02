Popular cookie store opening location in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Crumbl Cookies announced its grand opening catering to the Juban Crossing community on Friday, June 9.

The store is located at 10129 Crossing Way, Suite 470, in Denham Springs.

Crumbl Cookies is hosting the grand opening of its Juban Crossing location on June 9. (Crumbl Cookies)

Crumbl Cookie’s grand opening week menu will contain six of the 275 weekly rotating flavors, specifically including the customer’s favorite and award-winning, Milk Chocolate Chip. Additional flavors include Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S’mores, and more!

The weekly flavors will drop on Sundays at 6 p.m. on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts.

Their hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and they are closed on Sundays.

Aside from the opening of the store, they are also providing over 85 career opportunities to the residents of Denham Springs.

The store owners, Wyatt Jensen, and Colton Jorgenson, are brothers-in-law.

“We love Crumbl’s commitment to high-quality ingredients and its unique rotating menu. We are excited to bring the best cookies in the world from our family to yours,” said the owner Wyatt.

Customers are able to order in person during the first five days of the grand opening.

Beginning Wednesday, June 14, delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and shipping will be available using their Crumbl App and online at crumblcookies.com.

