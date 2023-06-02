Police identify accused gunman sought after Zachary shooting

EAST FELICIANA, La. (WAFB) - Zachary Police Chief Darryl Lawrence confirmed authorities have identified a shooting suspect accused of ditching a car and running away from law enforcement after a shooting on Thursday, June 1.

Chief Lawrence identified the suspect as Jack Ealy Jr.

A warrant was issued for Early’s arrest by the Zachary Police Department for attempted second-degree murder.

A 37-year-old man was shot in the head and raced to a hospital in Baton Rouge, according to the chief. He reported the victim is expected to live and remains in critical condition.

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s deputies set up a perimeter near LA-955 and LA-957 to chase the shooting suspect.

The Zachary police chief said the ordeal started as a shooting in the 4500 block of New Weis Road in Zachary.

East Feliciana Sheriff Jeff Travis said deputies attempted to stop a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle from the shooting, but the driver sped away instead of stopping. At times, the chase reached speeds over 100 mph, according to Travis.

The suspect was able to ditch the car around LA-955 and run into a nearby wooded area, according to Travis. None of the deputies actually saw the suspect exit the vehicle so descriptive information was not immediately available, Travis said.

A helicopter was in the air to help deputies get a better visual over the search perimeter.

