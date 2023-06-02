Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police find shooter’s arsenal from May rampage that killed 3 and wounded 6

FILE - Authorities provided a more detailed description of the arsenal that a high school...
FILE - Authorities provided a more detailed description of the arsenal that a high school student had in his possession at the time of shootings that killed three people and wounded six others.(KOAT, ABC NEWS, FARMINGTON POLICE, FACEBOOK, LARRY JACQUEZ, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Authorities provided a more detailed description Thursday of the arsenal that a New Mexico high school student had in his possession at the time of last month’s shootings that killed three people and wounded six others, including two police officers.

Farmington police said 18-year-old Beau Wilson fired randomly in the neighborhood where he lived and discharged more than 190 rounds during the May 15 rampage before police fatally shot him.

They said Wilson carried three firearms in the attack including an assault-style weapon.

During the initial search of Wilson’s residence that he shared with his father, police said a backpack near the front door contained 125 rounds of .223 ammunition for a rifle and 34 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Next to the backpack were two fully loaded 30-round magazines for .223 caliber firearms with the magazines coupled together with tape for efficient reloads, according to police.

Further investigation by detectives revealed Wilson had recently acquired 220 rounds of .223 caliber ammunition two days before the shooting.

Police said that was a separate transaction from three 30-round capacity magazines specifically designed for .223 caliber firearms that he purchased on the same day.

Authorities have previously said Wilson legally purchased the assault rifle when he turned 18 last November. while the other two weapons were believed to be owned by his relatives.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed

Latest News

The Senate passes a bill that ends the debt limit dilemma.
Senate votes to pass debt ceiling deal
FILE - The Border Patrol station stands July 11, 2014, in Harlingen, Texas. Border Patrol...
Despite flags, Border Patrol staff didn’t review fragile 8-year-old girl’s file before she died
People waiting to apply for asylum sleep in front or a sign for the CBP One app as they camp...
US expands slots for asylum app at land crossings as demand overwhelms supply
Authorities say a shooting outside a Pennsylvania home killed three people, including two...
Family mourns 2 young boys killed by gunfire as they played in Pennsylvania yard
Authorities say a shooting outside a Pennsylvania home killed three people, including two...
Pennsylvania shooting: 2 kids, 19-year-old old killed