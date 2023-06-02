Deputies arrest accused gunman in Zachary shooting

EAST FELICIANA, La. (WAFB)- Jack Ealy Jr., 51, of Wilson, has been caught by authorities in East Feliciana Parish on Friday afternoon, June 2, officials confirm.

Ealy is accused of ditching a car and running away from law enforcement after shooting a man in the head on Thursday afternoon, June 1.

Ealy was found near Plank Rd and will be taken to East Feliciana Parish Jail, officials said.

Jack Ealy Jr. (East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office)

A warrant was issued for Ealy’s arrest by the Zachary Police Department for attempted second-degree murder.

According to Chief Lawrence, a 37-year-old man was shot in the head and raced to a hospital in Baton Rouge. He reported the victim is expected to live and remains in critical condition.

The Zachary police chief said the ordeal started as a shooting in the 4500 block of New Weis Road in Zachary around 2:40 p.m. Police responded to a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a man in the car with a gunshot wound.

Ealy reportedly crashed his car after a high-speed chase stretched into East Feliciana Parish. The East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office participated in the pursuit.

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s deputies set up a perimeter near LA-955 and LA-957 to chase the shooting suspect.

East Feliciana Sheriff Jeff Travis said deputies attempted to stop a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle from the shooting, but the driver sped away instead of stopping. At times, the chase reached speeds over 100 mph, according to Travis.

The suspect was able to ditch the car around LA-955 and run into a nearby wooded area, according to Travis. None of the deputies actually saw the suspect exit the vehicle so descriptive information was not immediately available, Travis said.

A helicopter was in the air to help deputies get a better visual over the search perimeter.

“We appreciate the EBR Sheriff’s Office, the East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office, and other agencies for assisting us in the investigation and search for the suspect. Ensuring the safety of our community and the surrounding communities is our top priority. The investigation will continue until the suspect is in custody,” Chief Lawrence said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for more updates.

