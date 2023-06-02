Facebook
LSU’s Last Crews

One of the greatest players in LSU baseball history is now entering the final NCAA Tournament of his collegiate career.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the greatest players in LSU baseball history is now entering the final NCAA Tournament of his collegiate career.

Junior outfielder Dylan Crews figures to be one of the top players selected in the upcoming Major League Baseball Draft, now hoping to make his final games as a Tiger truly count.

WAFB-TV Sports visited with Crews’ parents, LSU head coach Jay Johnson and others about a player who has been truly special on and off the field. Crews and LSU begin NCAA Tournament play Friday at 2 p.m. against the Tulane Green Wave in Alex Box Stadium.

Click here to report a typo.

